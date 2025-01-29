Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
StoryCorps is in Selma through February 7. Help preserve your stories and community history. Learn more here: StoryCorps Selma. Enter for Montgomery Symphony Tickets Here.

Barker leads No. 22 Alabama women's basketball against No. 12 Kentucky

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 29, 2025 at 9:30 AM CST
Alabama Guard Sarah Ashlee Barker (3) cheers her teammates during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against New Orleans on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
Alabama Guard Sarah Ashlee Barker (3) cheers her teammates during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against New Orleans on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

GAME DETAILS:
Alabama Crimson Tide (17-4, 4-3 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (17-2, 6-1 SEC)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE:
The No. 22 Alabama women's basketball team visits No. 12 Kentucky after Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 36 points in Alabama's 66-64 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Wildcats have gone 11-0 at home. Kentucky averages 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 18.9 points per game.

The Crimson Tide have gone 4-3 against SEC opponents. Alabama is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Kentucky averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Alabama gives up. Alabama averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Kentucky gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS:
Georgia Amoore is averaging 18.3 points and 7.4 assists for the Wildcats. Clara Strack is averaging 14.5 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games.

Barker is scoring 16.9 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Crimson Tide. Zaay Green is averaging 16.6 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES:
Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 81.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.
Tags
News women's college basketballAlabama basketballAlabama Crimson TideCrimson Tide
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate