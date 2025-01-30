Digital Media Center
StoryCorps is in Selma through Feb. 7. Help preserve your stories and community history. Learn more here: StoryCorps Selma. Enter to win Montgomery Symphony Tickets Here.

Chris Youngblood scores 23 to lead No. 4 Alabama over No. 14 Mississippi State 88-84

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 30, 2025 at 8:21 AM CST
Alabama guard Chris Youngblood (8) dribbles past Mississippi State center Michael Nwoko (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Starkville, Miss. Alabama won 88-84. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
/
FR172183 AP
Alabama guard Chris Youngblood (8) dribbles past Mississippi State center Michael Nwoko (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Starkville, Miss. Alabama won 88-84. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Chris Youngblood had a season-high 23 points, including two free throws with 10.9 seconds remaining, to lead No. 4 Alabama to an 88-84 win over No. 14 Mississippi State on Wednesday night.

Youngblood made a career-best seven 3 pointers while Alabama made 15 of 31 from beyond the arc.

Mark Sears had 17 points for Alabama (18-3, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) and Grant Nelson scored 15.

Josh Hubbard had a career-high 38 points for Mississippi State (16-5, 4-4) and made a season-high six 3 pointers. KeShawn Murphy scored 18 points for the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State had an opportunity to take the lead in the closing seconds but Murphy missed a running layup with 13 seconds remaining. Alabama missed three straight free throws with 24 seconds remaining to give Mississippi State an opportunity.

Mississippi State jumped out to an 11-5 lead on a pair of 3-pointers by Hubbard in the opening minutes. However, Alabama started to find its range beyond the arc and the Tide used an 8-0 run to grab a 35-27 lead with 5:33 left in the half.

Alabama led 44-39 at halftime.

Takeaways
Alabama: The Crimson Tide improved to 4-0 in SEC road games this season.

Mississippi State: Coach Chris Jans is 0-6 against Alabama since taking over the Bulldogs’ program three years ago.

Up next
Alabama hosts Georgia on Saturday. Mississippi State hosts Missouri on Saturday.
News Men's BasketballAlabama basketballAlabama Crimson TideCrimson TideSoutheastern ConferencesecNCAA
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
