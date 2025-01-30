Gov. Kay Ivey to speak to Alabamians in her eighth State of the State Address

Gov. Kay Ivey is announcing she will deliver her eighth State of the State address to the Alabama Legislature and Alabamians on Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.

At the invitation of the Alabama House of Representatives, the joint session will take place in the Old House Chamber of the Alabama State Capitol.

Less than a week before the delivery of her address, Gov. Ivey celebrated Alabama students’ significant reading and math gains. According to the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) results, Alabama fourth graders made the largest gains in the country in math and the second highest gains in reading.

With education remaining a top priority, Gov. Ivey's office said she will highlight the need to continue supporting education programs like the CHOOSE Act, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the Literacy and Numeracy Acts and her Turnaround Schools initiative.

The Alabama leader has also said increasing public safety will be her number one priority this legislative session. During her state of the state address, it is anticipated that Gov. Ivey will reveal a package of bills addressing public safety.

Office of Governor Kay Ivey

According to a press release from her office, her plan will prioritize:



Backing the Blue

Combatting Crime

Making Smart on Crime Reforms

In addition to the proposed bills, Gov. Ivey’s address is expected to outline a comprehensive plan for the coming year, addressing key issues and legislative priorities.

In a brief statement, the governor expressed her commitment to the people of Alabama.

“We are working hard to prepare for another productive legislative session. A safe Alabama is a secure future for Alabama, and this year, we will take bold steps to protect our communities, strengthen our future and ensure our state remains the best place to live, work and raise a family. I look forward to working with our Legislature to achieve these critical goals and create a better Alabama for all,” she said in a press release.

The State of the State address will be broadcasted live across various platforms. The address is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. on Feb. 4.

Additional details regarding the address, including specifics on how to view and watch live, will be made available in the coming days.