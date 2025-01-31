Mobile math and science teacher receives “Oscars of Teaching”

A Mobile teacher is the latest recipient of what some might call the “Oscars of Teaching.” Mary Travis, a fifth-grade math and science teacher at Gilliard Elementary School, is Alabama’s sole 2024-25 Milken Educator Award recipient.

The accolade targets early-to-mid career education professionals for their already impressive achievements and for the promise of what they will accomplish in the future.

Recipients are caught by a surprise ceremony for the award. That was also the case for Travis, who accepted the title in costume — the school’s “Gilly Gator” mascot costume — and said she was overwhelmed with gratitude.

Students, staff and Alabama educators were on hand for the award ceremony.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this incredible achievement by one of Alabama’s outstanding educators," said Alabama State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric G. Mackey. "We have so many teachers who are deserving of recognition; however, the Milken Foundation determines the recipient – surely, a difficult task.

Receiving the prestigious Milken Educator Award is a testament to their unwavering dedication, innovative teaching methods, and profound impact on the lives of their students. This honor shines a spotlight on the exceptional talent and commitment of teachers across our state. Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition!”

In addition to the Milken Educator Award, Travis received an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize. She is the 42nd recipient in Alabama since the state joined the Milken Educator Awards in 1998.

Travis joins a national network of over 3,000 Milken Educators spanning the Awards’ nearly 40-year history as the nation’s preeminent teacher-recognition program.

The Milken Educator Awards inspire educators, students and entire communities to “Celebrate, Elevate and Activate” the K-12 teaching profession and encourage young, capable people to pursue teaching as a career.

More than $75 million in individual financial prizes and more than $145 million have been invested in the Milken Educator Award national network overall.