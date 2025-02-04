Alabama Association of Nonprofits to host annual summit in Montgomery

Nonprofit groups across Alabama are registering for Alabama Association of Nonprofits (AAN)'s annual Alabama Nonprofit Summit happening Feb. 13 and 14 in Montgomery.

This year’s conference is called "Collective Impact: Expanding our Voice." The focus of the event this year is advocating for nonprofits and the communities they serve.

According to AAN, Alabama’s nonprofit sector generates more than $10 billion annually for our state, holds over $20 billion in assets, and employs approximately 5% of Alabamians.

“The Alabama Association of Nonprofits hosted the very first statewide nonprofit conference back in 1997. It was an incredible opportunity for nonprofit professionals to gather, learn, and network. This year's conference honors that same tradition while emphasizing the strength and value of a unified voice,” Danielle Dunbar, executive director of the AAN said.

Mark Ottoni-Wilhelm, a professor of economics at Indiana University Indianapolis and an affiliate professor of philanthropic studies at the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, will give the keynote address at dinner.

His address will focus on how to strengthen charitable giving in light of the declining number of individual donors in America. Some of Ottoni-Wilhelm's advice will be to advocate for reinstating the charitable deduction which provides a tax incentive for smaller donors to make charitable contributions to Alabama’s nonprofits and houses of worship.

The summit will also have breakout sessions with topics on giving circles, social media campaigns, tech readiness, endowments, health insurance and benefits, leadership and the state of the sector.

Additionally, participants will gather first at the State House to learn how to talk with legislators more effectively and introduce themselves to their senators and representatives.

“As a state that is often near the bottom of the list nationally, Alabama deserves the best services and resources for our families. Nonprofit leaders who are connected and using one voice to help these families will improve outcomes across our state,” Dunbar, said.

For more information, visit AAN's website here. Registration for the Alabama Nonprofit Summit closes on Feb. 6.