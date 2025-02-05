State official urges Alabamians to have proper restraints for child passengers in cars

An Alabama official is making sure children in the state stay safe when riding in cars.

Scott Harris, a state health officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), released an open letter through the ADPH website urging Alabamians to have the proper size car seats and booster seats for children riding in vehicles.

"Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13, and one contributing factor is the failure to correctly use child passenger safety seats and booster seats," Harris wrote in the letter. "Alabama laws were implemented to protect children by requiring the use of car seats. Thanks to seat belt and car seat laws, a second generation of Alabama children is now protected while riding in vehicles."

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, children in the state are required to be in a front facing car seat until they are five-years-old or at least 40 pounds and must be in a booster seat until they are six-years-old.

In his letter, Harris stated that finding and installing the correct car seat in vehicles can be challenging for parents. Because of this, the ADPH has a website and a program that can assist parents with properly restraining their child properly in motor vehicles.

The program has monthly clinics, available by appointment only, to educate parents and caregivers, inspect car seat installations and provide car seats to those who may not be able to get them.

"Well-intentioned parents often assume their child’s car seats are secure; however, four out of five children are improperly restrained in their safety seats. That’s the reason that the Alabama Department of Public Health makes child safety seat inspection stations available to help parents install car seats for younger children and babies," Harris said in his open letter. "The department has certified child passenger safety technicians in several locations throughout the state who can, free of charge, check to make sure car seats are installed correctly and provide instructions on how to use and install a car seat themselves.

To learn more about the requirements on how to properly restrain child passengers and assistance programs for obtaining car seats and read Harris' full letter, visit the ADPH website.