Montgomery receives $420,000 grant to help combat climate change

Montgomery is getting a financial boost when it comes to making progress in the fight against climate change. The city has been awarded $420,000 in funding since November 2024 through the Bloomberg American Sustainable Communities Initiative (BASC).

This program aims to foster low-carbon, resilient and economically thriving communities through strategic partnerships and community-driven projects. The funding has been allocated to various local organizations, with three organizations receiving $40,000 each to serve on the Partnership Table.

These tables will act as local organizing hubs for the BASC initiative, ensuring that the work reflects the unique context of the community.

Each representative brings valuable knowledge, connections and expertise, which will help the initiative respond effectively to community needs and implement ideas that emerge from the partnership discussions.

The following community grants have been awarded through the BASC initiative:

City of Montgomery: $75,000 will be used to implement an outdoor market designed to enhance community engagement, support local minority-owned businesses, and promote sustainable products within a historical Black community.

Alabama Values: Awarded $50,000 Alabama Values, in partnership with The Beacon Center, will develop a culturally relevant narrative campaign. This project will conduct narrative and messaging research to understand hyper-local narratives aimed at closing the knowledge gap, fostering community dialogue, and inspiring local action around climate and equity issues.

Metropolitan UMC/The Beacon Center: This collaboration has received $150,000 to provide green job training, curriculum development, and job placement assistance in areas such as solar panel installation, energy efficiency audits, and sustainable landscaping.

C.H.A.N.G.E.: Awarded $25,000, C.H.A.N.G.E. aims to tackle food insecurity and promote healthier eating among elderly citizens by establishing a non-profit public garden. This initiative will allow residents to grow fresh produce and foster a stronger connection between citizens and the environment.

In addition to these grants, the Innovation Team has received recognition from the Bloomberg Foundation for its efforts in advancing the vision of Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed. The team has forged meaningful connections to address critical conversations surrounding climate change and wealth equity in Montgomery.

This funding and the initiatives it support are vital steps toward building a sustainable future for Montgomery. The collaborative efforts of local organizations and the community will ensure that the initiatives are not only effective but also resonate with the needs and aspirations of the residents.