Snow falls in Huntsville. Ice tonight for north Alabama?

Snow is reportedly falling in Huntsville, and that means the possibility of icy driving conditions in the coming hours. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Huntsville say after the possible wintry mix or freezing rain, motorists should be on the alert for slippery conditions on roads and bridges tonight and into tomorrow. The mercury is expected to drop in the mid teens which could refreeze any moisture on the road. Forecaster Dana Griffin says this week’s chilly conditions may not be the last for this winter..

“We've had systems that have affected this region, you know, the first of March. So I don't think we can say we're certainly not done with winter yet. Hopefully we are. But again, it's not out of the realm of possibility that we've had, you know, big winter systems affect the region again, first half of March,” he said.

Parts of Alabama saw snow back in January that prompted snowball fights on the Walk of Champions near The University of Alabama’s Bryant Denny Stadium. While the snow isn’t forecast to be especially heavy this morning, it’s expected to be bone chilling tomorrow. Dana Griffin with the National Weather Service says that parents should make sure their kids are bundled up for the bus stop today and tomorrow.

So just allow, allow maybe a little bit of extra time for travel tomorrow morning, and also be sure to bundle up. You know, be to be prepared for some really cold air as we get into like Thursday morning and Friday morning, especially for the kids that are have to be standing outside for busses or something like that. They really want to be bundled up. 3:03

Arctic air gripping the Plains has broken cold-weather records in North Dakota. The capital city of Bismarck dropped to minus 39 on Tuesday, breaking the record of minus 37 set in 1910 for the same date. And late on Monday, Bismarck sank to minus 35, shattering a 150-year-old record low of minus 35 for Feb. 17. A gradual warmup is expected in coming days. Parts of southwestern and south-central North Dakota are forecast to hit the 50s on Monday. More than 95 million people are in the deep freeze due to a polar vortex.

