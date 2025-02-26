Report: Poarch Creek Indians' economic impact in Alabama surpasses $4 billion

A recent study from the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, also called the Poarch Creek Indians (PCI), shows the tribe generated more than $4 billion in economic impact across Alabama in 2023.

As one of the state’s top employers, PCI has created over 7,400 Alabama jobs in industries such as tourism, technology and manufacturing, contributing to a stronger and more resilient state economy.

Across PCI’s U.S. and Caribbean operations, the tribe employs more than 21,000 individuals through more than 40 companies. As a result if these reinvestments, the Tribe pays more than $1 billion in salaries, compensation, and other personal income, directly impacting families and communities where their businesses are located.

According to a press release from PCI, the tribe is also a large contributor to the state of Alabama’s tax base. PCI has contributed more than $340 million in Alabama state taxes and an additional $56 million to Alabama counties, ensuring much-needed funding for public services, infrastructure, and local programs.

In addition to its economic impact on the state of Alabama, PCI prioritizes charitable giving and community support as a key aspect of its mission. Since 2021, PCI has donated more than $37 million to charitable organizations, educational programs, and community development projects across Alabama.

In 2024 alone, the Tribe made significant contributions to organizations such as the Birmingham Zoo, Magic Moments, the Alabama Make-A-Wish Foundation, Madison County Senior Center, Alabama PALS Coastal Cleanup and the Dumas Wesley Community Center.

Most recently, PCI spearheaded a statewide supply drive to support disaster relief efforts following Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“To watch the transformation of our community and see it grow is really humbling,” said Stephanie Bryan, Tribal Chair & CEO of the Poarch Creek Indians. “We’re able to generate revenue and provide benefits to not just our citizens, but communities and employees. It’s a feeling you can’t buy when you help people and help their quality of life.”

To learn more about the Poarch Creek Indians and their commitment to the people of Alabama, visit the PCI website.