Alabama lawmakers approve expanded immunity for law enforcement

The Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday approved enhanced legal protections for law enforcement officers after an emotional three-hour debate in which several Black lawmakers shared stories of encounters with police.

Representatives voted 75-26 for the bill that is backed by Republican Gov. Kay Ivey. The bill now moves to the Alabama Senate The proposal would call for an immunity hearing before a trial to determine whether the use of force, including deadly force, was justified.

The bill says the use of force is justified if the officer acted within the law enforcement officer’s discretionary authority and if it does not does not constitute excessive force.

Republican Rep. Rex Reynolds, a former police chief who sponsored the bill, said the officers have a split-second to make a decision. He said the immunity hearing will focus whether the officer acted within the scope of his duties or if he acted recklessly.

"HB202 will provide a sense of support from Alabama to these law enforcement officers when they make that decision.” Reynolds said at the start of debate. An officer who acted improperly would be prosecuted, he said.

The vote broke down along party lines, with Republicans voting favor of the bill and Democrats voting against it.

Rep. Chris England, a Democrat from Tuscaloosa, said the bill would make “prosecuting police officers almost impossible.”

England said he can recall only three cases over the last decade where a police officer faced prosecution for killing someone. He referenced cases in Montgomery,Huntsville and an upcoming trial in Decatur.

“This bill is designed to make it harder to hold those officers — who commit acts like that — accountable,” England said.

During the sometimes contentious debate, Black lawmakers shared stories of encounters with police and conversations that they had with their children about traffic stops.

Rep. Berry Forte, a Democrat from Eufaula, said he has seen “too much police brutality” and said he feared the bill will give bad officers more freedom "to pull the trigger on someone," Forte said.

“We have to continue to worry about our boys and girls that look like me,” Rep. Rolanda Hollis, a Democrat from Birmingham, told Reynolds. “So that’s what my issue is. You’ve never been pulled over because of the car you’re driving or because of the color of your skin.”

The bill is part of a package of criminal justice bills backed by Ivey. The package also includes a ban on Glock switches. That bill was approved by the House on Thursday and is nearing final passage.