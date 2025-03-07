Digital Media Center
APR listeners have the opportunity to attend live musical performances across Alabama for free! Check out our ticket giveaways here.

Auburn men's basketball takes on Alabama in Tigers' regular-season finale

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM CST
Auburn's Chris Moore (5) and Auburn's Johni Broome (4) rev up for the game before tip of the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
Auburn's Chris Moore (5) and Auburn's Johni Broome (4) rev up for the game before tip of the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

GAME INFO:
Alabama Crimson Tide (23-7, 12-5 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (27-3, 15-2 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 177.5

BOTTOM LINE:
No. 7 Alabama visits No. 1 Auburn after Mark Sears scored 30 points in Alabama's 99-94 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Tigers are 13-1 in home games. Auburn is fifth in college basketball averaging 85.0 points and is shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are 12-5 in SEC play. Alabama ranks second in the SEC with 16.8 assists per game led by Sears averaging 4.9.

Auburn scores 85.0 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 80.7 Alabama allows. Alabama scores 21.9 more points per game (91.1) than Auburn gives up to opponents (69.2).

TOP PERFORMERS:
Johni Broome is averaging 18 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Tigers. Chad Baker-Mazara is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Sears averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Chris Youngblood is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES:
Tigers: 8-2, averaging 86.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 92.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.
Tags
News Men's BasketballAlabama basketballAuburn basketballSoutheastern ConferenceNCAA
