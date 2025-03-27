City of Auburn welcomes local artist entries to May Invitational Exhibition: Color in The Garden

The City of Auburn welcomes artists of all styles to take part in the 2025 May Invitational Exhibition: Color in The Gardens, hosted at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center.

Color emphasis, compositions, materials, subject matter, including types/kinds of gardens, and things found in gardens are open to personal interpretation.

Works may be two or three dimensional in any style (realistic, abstract, geometric, painterly, etc.) and in any medium, including photographic and digital.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older. Area professional, student and amateur artists and craft persons are invited to showcase their work(s).

There is no entry fee. Works may be listed for sale. However, not all entries may be accepted for inclusion, according to the rules of the exhibition.

Entries may be dropped off at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center (222 E. Drake Ave.) on Tuesday, May 6, or Wednesday, May 7, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

If you are interested in submitting your work, more information regarding the exhibition's work display requirements can be found here.

