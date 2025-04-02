Gov. Ivey signs paid parental leave legislation into law for public employees

Starting July 1, paid parental leave for eligible public employees, including teachers and state workers, will go into effect.

This comes as Gov. Kay Ivey signs SB199, also known as the Alabama Public Employee Paid Parental Leave Act of 2025, into law.

“In Alabama, we are committed to strengthening families and supporting those who serve our state,” said Governor Ivey in a press release.

“This new law reflects our values. No parent should have to choose between their paycheck and spending time with their newly welcomed child. Today, Alabama sends a clear message: We value families, and we value our workforce.”

Sponsored by state Sen. Vivian Figures and Rep. Ginny Shaver, this law will provide paid parental leave for eligible public employees:



Female employees will receive eight weeks of paid parental leave in connection with the birth, stillbirth or miscarriage of her child.

Male employees will receive two weeks of paid parental leave in those same circumstances.

Adoptive parents of a child aged three or younger will also be eligible for parental leave – eight weeks for one parent and two weeks for the other at the choice of the parents, if both are eligible employees.

This law also includes a return-to-work provision, requiring employees to return for at least eight weeks after taking leave, with exceptions in certain circumstances, including serious health conditions.

Gov. Ivey's office says the legislation is proof of the Alabama official delivering on a key promise she made in her 2025 state of the state address — marking another win for families in the Yellowhammer State.

In the speech, she called on the Alabama Legislature to pass a parental leave bill to support both state workers and teachers. SB199 passed with overwhelming support from the Alabama Legislature.

Providing paid parental leave to public employees was a recommendation included in the Final Report of the Governor’s Study Group on Efficiency in State Government as a way to increase the recruitment and retention of public employees, reports Gov. Ivey's office.

More information on the new law can be found here.