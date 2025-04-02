Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR listeners have the opportunity to attend live musical performances across Alabama for free! Check out our ticket giveaways here.

Gov. Ivey signs paid parental leave legislation into law for public employees

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published April 2, 2025 at 3:00 PM CDT
Office of Governor Kay Ivey

Starting July 1, paid parental leave for eligible public employees, including teachers and state workers, will go into effect.

This comes as Gov. Kay Ivey signs SB199, also known as the Alabama Public Employee Paid Parental Leave Act of 2025, into law.

“In Alabama, we are committed to strengthening families and supporting those who serve our state,” said Governor Ivey in a press release.

“This new law reflects our values. No parent should have to choose between their paycheck and spending time with their newly welcomed child. Today, Alabama sends a clear message: We value families, and we value our workforce.”

Sponsored by state Sen. Vivian Figures and Rep. Ginny Shaver, this law will provide paid parental leave for eligible public employees:

  • Female employees will receive eight weeks of paid parental leave in connection with the birth, stillbirth or miscarriage of her child.
  • Male employees will receive two weeks of paid parental leave in those same circumstances.
  • Adoptive parents of a child aged three or younger will also be eligible for parental leave – eight weeks for one parent and two weeks for the other at the choice of the parents, if both are eligible employees.

This law also includes a return-to-work provision, requiring employees to return for at least eight weeks after taking leave, with exceptions in certain circumstances, including serious health conditions.

Gov. Ivey's office says the legislation is proof of the Alabama official delivering on a key promise she made in her 2025 state of the state address — marking another win for families in the Yellowhammer State.

In the speech, she called on the Alabama Legislature to pass a parental leave bill to support both state workers and teachers. SB199 passed with overwhelming support from the Alabama Legislature.

Providing paid parental leave to public employees was a recommendation included in the Final Report of the Governor’s Study Group on Efficiency in State Government as a way to increase the recruitment and retention of public employees, reports Gov. Ivey's office.

More information on the new law can be found here.

Tags
News Alabama legislative sessionGovernor Kay Iveyparents
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate