Pensacola Opera Ticket Giveaway - Die Fledermause

Jeff Deneen

Gabriel von Eisenstein finds himself at Prince Orlofsky’s elaborate masquerade ball, along with his wife Rosalinde, their maid Adele, and his friend Dr. Falke. The catch? They’re all concealing their identities as part of an elaborate prank of light-hearted revenge. Just as things begin to unravel, all is revealed and the characters accept their bamboozlement, raising a toast to champagne’s delicious pleasures! With nonstop laughs from start to finish, Die Fledermaus has become one of the most well known and beloved German operettas of all time.

