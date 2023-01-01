Oliver Gee got his hands on a camcorder in the early 2000s, and he has been in love with audio and video production ever since. He began his professional broadcast production career in 2010, and has worked across the South in television, sports, and higher education. After becoming a Certified Broadcast Technologist through the Society of Broadcast Engineers in 2023, Oliver made the jump from production to engineering at the Center for Public TV & Radio and WVUA 23. When he's not busy maintaining transmitters and production systems, he can be found playing guitar in his home studio/mad scientist workshop, binge-watching Star Trek, cheering on the Crimson Tide, and plotting victory for his fantasy football team.