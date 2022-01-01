Susan Lawrence

Susan Johnson Lawrence is a graduate of the Altamont School and of Birmingham-Southern College, where she majored in Theatre. She lived in Philadelphia for seven years, where she received her Actors’ Equity card. She lived in Manhattan and studied Shakespeare with Uta Hagen at HB Studios for two years. She left New York for Aspen, CO in 1992 and worked as an actor/singer at Aspen Theatre in the Park, The Wheeler Opera House, Aspen Stage, and the Crystal Palace. It was in Aspen that she began working in Public Radio at KAJX - Aspen Public Radio. Susan announced Classical Music on WBHM for 3 years. Susan worked for APR from 2004-2007 as a sub for David Duff. She is delighted to be back at APR.