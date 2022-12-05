Digital Media Center
No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama

No Stone Unturned: What people don't want to talk about

Published December 5, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST
The Alabama Public Radio newsroom spent nine months investigating efforts to preserve slave cemeteries in the state. An estimated four hundred thousand captives were held in Alabama before the Civil War. Historians say many of these newly freed people stayed in the state following emancipation in 1863. APR spoke with some of their descendants and heard about problems in locating the burial sites of their ancestors. Today, we present the conclusion of our series titled “No Stone Unturned.” One issue with preserving these cemeteries may be getting people, both black and white, to talk about it.

