Stokely Carmichael's Mixed Civil Rights Legacy

By Roy Hurst
Published February 21, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

In the months before his death in 1998, black revolutionary Stokely Carmichael was collaborating with writer Michael Thelwell on his autobiography, Ready for Revolution: The Life and Struggles of Stokely Carmichael. Since then, Thelwell has been working to reclaim Carmichael's history. But that's a difficult task, considering so many people view Carmichael as the man whose views led to the collapse of the civil rights movement. NPR's Roy Hurst reports.

Copyright 2005 NPR

