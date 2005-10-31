Digital Media Center
Politics & Government

'Next Attack' Charges Bush with Failure

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published October 31, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Writers Daniel Benjamin and Steven Simon are the co-authors of The Next Attack: The Failure Of The War On Terror and a Strategy For Getting it Right. The book criticizes the Bush administration's responses to the terror attacks of Sept 11, 2001.

Benjamin is a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. He was also director for counter terrorism on the National Security Council staff, and a foreign policy speechwriter for President Clinton. He is a former Berlin bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal and foreign correspondent for Time.

Simon teaches at Georgetown University. He was assistant director of the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London. He served on the National Security Council staff and worked for the U.S. Department of State in Middle Eastern security affairs.

Politics & Government
