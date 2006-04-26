Digital Media Center
British Envoy Dishes on D.C. in 'Confidential'

Published April 26, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT
Christopher Meyer, former British ambassador to the United States.

From 1997 to 2003, Christopher Meyer was Britain's ambassador to the United States. It's a stint he has written about in a memoir called DC Confidential:The Controversial Memoirs of Britain's Ambassador to the U.S. at the Time of 9-11 and the Iraq War.

The last two years of Meyer's posting to Washington was marked by the run-up to war in Iraq, in which Meyer's boss, Prime Minister Tony Blair, was a key U.S. ally.

