What the U.S. Jobless Numbers Really Mean

Published September 1, 2006 at 12:00 PM CDT

New numbers from U.S. Department of Labor point to a jobless rate of just 4.7 percent nationwide. Some media outlets tout employment figures as a major indicator of the nation's economic health -- but author and economist Gene Epstein says the "spin" on jobless numbers shouldn't be taken too seriously.

Madeleine Brand talks with Epstein, author of Econospinning: How the Media Wash the Numbers You Need.

