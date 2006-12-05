U.N. and Kofi Annan

Digital Media Center
Published December 5, 2006 at 9:00 AM CST

United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan recently called the situation in Iraq worse than civil war. Guests discuss Annan's remarks and his legacy at the U.N., and the resignation of U.S. Ambassador, John Bolton.

Guests:

Paul Kennedy, Professor of International History at Yale University. His latest book is, The Parliament of Man : The Past, Present and Future of the United Nations (Random House, 2006)

Mark Turner, U.N. Correspondent for the Financial Times

