Politics & Government

Women Voters and the Issues That Matter

Published May 1, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT

Journalist Melinda Henneberger set out across the United States to find out what issues really matter to women. She spoke with hundreds of women from all walks of life. In her new book, If They Only Listened to Us: What Women Voters Want Politicians to Hear, she discusses what she learned about why women vote the way they do.

Melinda Henneberger, author, If They Only Listened to Us: What Women Voters Want Politicians to Hear; contributing editor, Newsweek

