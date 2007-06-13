Digital Media Center
Politics & Government

'Her Way' Takes New Approach to Clinton Story

Published June 13, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT

A new biography of Hillary Clinton raises several questions about her campaign for president. Jeff Gerth and Don Van Natta, the authors of Her Way, discuss Hillary Clinton's career and campaign, and the book's frequently harsh account of the Clinton White House.

Don Van Natta, investigative reporter, The New York Times; co-author, Her Way: The Hopes and Ambition of Hillary Rodham Clinton

Jeff Gerth, former investigative reporter, The New York Times; co-author, Her Way: The Hopes and Ambition of Hillary Rodham Clinton

