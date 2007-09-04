Digital Media Center
Politics & Government

Author Stephen Walt Takes On 'The Israel Lobby'

Fresh Air
Published September 4, 2007 at 10:00 AM CDT

In The Israel Lobby, which grew out of a controversial 2006 article in the London Review of Books, Stephen Walt and co-author John Mearsheimer examine the impact of the Israel lobby on U.S. foreign policy. They argue that American support for Israel cannot be fully explained on either strategic or moral grounds.

Walt teaches international affairs at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government.

