Politics & Government

New Biography Recounts Rice's Rise to Power

Published September 5, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT
Glenn Kessler, correspondent for The Washington Post, discusses his new book, The Confidante: Condoleezza Rice and the Creation of the Bush Legacy. The biography chronicles Rice's journey from a political science professor to the United States Secretary of State.

Glenn Kessler, diplomatic correspondent for The Washington Post; author of The Confidante: Condoleezza Rice and the Creation of the Bush Legacy

Politics & Government
