A Million Tiny Pieces of Campaign Memorabilia

Jordan Wright started collecting campaign memorabilia at the age of 10, after he stopped off at the Bobby Kennedy for President headquarters and fell in love with campaign buttons.

"There they were, talking about all the things I was interested in, and the bonus was that they gave out free buttons," Wright says.

That was in 1968. Today his collection of political paraphernalia consists of more than a million pieces dating back as early as 1789. He has posters, paper dresses, ice-cream bars, whiskey jugs, sunglasses and much, much more.

The collection is on view to the public for the first time in his new book Campaigning for President: Memorabilia from the Nation's Finest Private Collection. Portions of it will be on display this summer at the Museum of the City of New York.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.