Dee Dee Myers: 'Why Women Should Rule'

Dee Dee Myers, political consultant and former White House press secretary for President Bill Clinton, is making the case for the talents and skills of women in her new book Why Women Should Rule the World.

Given that title and her connection to the Clintons, one might assume that the book is a treatise for Hillary Clinton's candidacy, but it isn't: Myers is neutral in the presidential race.

Instead, the book is about what happens when women attempt to take on positions of leadership: The choices they make, the obstacles they face, the rewards and the disappointments — and how they differ from men.

As to what kind of president Hillary Clinton might be, Myers says in this interview that Clinton's work as a senator holds clues to answers that are both good and bad

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.