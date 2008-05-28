Digital Media Center
Politics & Government

McClellan Tells His Version of 'What Happened'

Published May 28, 2008 at 9:00 AM CDT
Blog Promo Link Image

Former White House press secretary Scott McClellan has published an account of his time as the face of the Bush Administration. His book, What Happened: Inside the Bush White House and Washington's Culture of Deception, came out Wednesday.

Louise Radnofsky of The Wall Street Journal and NPR's David Folkenflik weigh in on McClennan's perspective on Iraq, Hurricane Katrina and defining moments of Bush's presidency.

