McClellan Tells His Version of 'What Happened'

Former White House press secretary Scott McClellan has published an account of his time as the face of the Bush Administration. His book, What Happened: Inside the Bush White House and Washington's Culture of Deception, came out Wednesday.

Louise Radnofsky of The Wall Street Journal and NPR's David Folkenflik weigh in on McClennan's perspective on Iraq, Hurricane Katrina and defining moments of Bush's presidency.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.