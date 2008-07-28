Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

'Know Your Power' Charts Pelosi's Path To Congress

Published July 28, 2008 at 5:00 AM CDT
When Nancy Pelosi was sworn in as the first female Speaker of the House she said, "We have broken the marble ceiling. For our daughters and our granddaughters now the sky is the limit."
Brendan Smialowski
/
Getty Images
When Nancy Pelosi was sworn in as the first female Speaker of the House she said, "We have broken the marble ceiling. For our daughters and our granddaughters now the sky is the limit."

On Jan. 4, 2007, Nancy Pelosi made history as the first female speaker of the House. She talks with Deborah Amos about her new book, Know Your Power: A Message to America's Daughters. Pelosi comes from a devoutly Democratic family, and she charts her journey from stay-at-home mom to politician.

"I'll never forget the first time I saw the Capitol," Pelosi writes. "It was on a cold January day in 1947, when I was 6 years old.... I saw a stunning building with a magnificent white dome. I still think it's the most beautiful building in the world because of what it represents: the voice of the people."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Politics & Government
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate