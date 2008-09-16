Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Woodward Targets Bush's Lack Of Oversight

Published September 16, 2008 at 4:12 PM CDT
Bob Woodward has written four books on the inner workings of the Bush administration.
Robyn Beck
/
AFP/Getty Images
Bob Woodward has written four books on the inner workings of the Bush administration.
Blog Promo Link Image
/
/

Citing curious absences and an "odd detachment," journalist Bob Woodward argues that President Bush ultimately fell short as commander-in-chief during the Iraq war.

"In key moments, the president was not there at the meetings where [administration members] were confronting the reality that they had a strategy that was not working," Woodward said in a recent interview on Fresh Air.

Woodward fields questions about this assertion, and about his new book, The War Within.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Politics & Government NPR World NewsNPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate