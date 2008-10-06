Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

What Would Smaller Government Mean For You?

Published October 6, 2008 at 12:27 PM CDT
Blog Promo Link Image

Obama and McCain have both talked about the need to change the way the federal government works. What might smaller government mean for American citizens? Andrew Kohut, director of the Pew Research Center, and Paul Light, professor of public service at NYU, talk about how Americans think about government.

Guests:

Andrew Kohut, director of the Pew Research Center for the People and the Press

Paul Light, professor of public service at New York University, author of A Government Ill Executed: The Decline of the Federal Service and How to Reverse It

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Politics & Government NPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate