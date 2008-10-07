Digital Media Center
Politics & Government

Antonia Juhasz: 'Tyranny of Oil' Is A Grave Threat

Fresh Air
Published October 7, 2008 at 8:40 AM CDT

Author and activist Antonia Juhasz argues that the oil industry's grip on policy and government has never been stronger.

What's more, Juhasz says, the business and politics of oil's production pose such grave implications on so many fronts — the environment, human rights, the economy, worker safety, public health — that the current state of petroleum-industry affairs is fundamentally antithetical to democracy.

Juhasz, a fellow at the petro-critic organization Oil Change International and at the Institute for Policy Studies, documents her concerns — and lays out proposed remedies — in her new book, The Tyranny of Oil: The World's Most Powerful Industry — and What We Must Do to Stop It.

