Politics & Government

James Reston Jr. On The 'Frost/Nixon' Interviews

Fresh Air
Published December 10, 2008 at 10:29 AM CST

In 1977, historian James Reston Jr. helped prepare journalist David Frost for a series of interviews with Richard Nixon that resulted in the former president's tacit acknowledgment of his involvement in the Watergate scandal. Reston later chronicled the exchange in his book The Conviction of Richard Nixon, which inspired a play and now the film Frost/Nixon.

Reston's other books include Galileo: A Life, Collision at Homeplate: The Lives of Pete Rose & Bart Giamatti, and Fragile Innocence: A Father's Memoir of his Daughter's Courageous Journey.

