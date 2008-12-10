James Reston Jr. On The 'Frost/Nixon' Interviews

In 1977, historian James Reston Jr. helped prepare journalist David Frost for a series of interviews with Richard Nixon that resulted in the former president's tacit acknowledgment of his involvement in the Watergate scandal. Reston later chronicled the exchange in his book The Conviction of Richard Nixon, which inspired a play and now the film Frost/Nixon.

Reston's other books include Galileo: A Life, Collision at Homeplate: The Lives of Pete Rose & Bart Giamatti, and Fragile Innocence: A Father's Memoir of his Daughter's Courageous Journey.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.