Politics & Government

Smiley Holds Obama — And You — Accountable

Published March 12, 2009 at 9:00 AM CDT
Tavis Smiley has authored several best-selling books, including The Covenant.
Tavis Smiley has authored several best-selling books, including The Covenant.

In April 2008, Tavis Smiley took some heat for comments he made on the Tom Joyner Morning Show.

Specifically, Smiley asked African Americans to eye then-candidate Barack Obama critically. Smiley, a regular on the Joyner show for nearly 12 years, later severed ties with the program.

In his new book, Accountable, he asks all Americans to hold officials responsible for their actions. He recommends specific questions for readers to ask or apply to their leaders and themselves in a variety of areas, including health care, education and the economy.

