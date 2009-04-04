Digital Media Center
Cokie Roberts' 'We Are Our Mothers' Daughters'

Published April 4, 2009 at 7:00 AM CDT

The author and NPR commentator says she updated her best-selling book from 10 years ago because since then, mothers and daughters have been making more history. She has added a couple of more recent profiles to those she wrote ten years ago, including Billy Jean King and Hillary Clinton.

Host Scott Simon speaks with Cokie Roberts about women's latest contributions to the personal, political, family and international arenas.

