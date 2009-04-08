Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

The 'Remarkable Life' Of Liberia's 'Iron Lady'

Fresh Air | By Dave Davies
Published April 8, 2009 at 8:00 AM CDT
Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2007.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2007.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf became Africa's first democratically elected female leader when she was elected president of Liberia in 2005.

Johnson Sirleaf began her political career in the 1970s as her nation's first female minister of finance. Her political path has not been an easy one; she was imprisoned in the 1980s for criticizing the government and she has gone into exile twice to escape persecution. In 1997, she lost a presidential election to Charles Taylor.

Since taking office in 2006, Johnson Sirleaf has fought to reconstruct the state and rescue Liberia's failing economy. She has been called the "Iron Lady" due to her strong will and political persistence.

Johnson Sirleaf chronicles her struggles in her new memoir This Child Will Be Great: Memoir Of A Remarkable Life By Africa's First Woman President.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Tags

Politics & Government NPR World NewsNPR National NewsNPR News
Dave Davies
Dave Davies is a guest host for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross.
See stories by Dave Davies
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate