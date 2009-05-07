Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

James Carville Angles For '40 More Years'

Published May 7, 2009 at 12:00 PM CDT

When it comes to political pundits and strategists, it's hard to find someone better known than James Carville.

Nicknamed "the Ragin' Cajun," Carville helped President Clinton win. Now he's got advice for democrats to help his party "rule" the next 40 years.

"A democratic majority is emerging," Carville writes. He continues, "much of the credit goes to Barack Obama," but Carville sees a second "benefactor:" former president George W. Bush.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Politics & Government NPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate