Host Michel Martin talks to Bosnia born fiction writer, Aleksandar Hemon about his new collection of short stories, Love and Obstacles.

The setting of Hemon's stories span the globe and take readers from Kinshasa to Sarajevo, and to Chicago. Known to many by his uniquely descriptive writing style, the author was awarded a "genius grant" from the MacArthur Foundation in 2004.

