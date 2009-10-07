Digital Media Center
Historian Wrestles With 'The Clinton Tapes'

Published October 7, 2009 at 12:00 PM CDT

Taylor Branch's book, The Clinton Tapes, documents dozens of private interviews with the former president. Branch had unique access to President Bill Clinton during his years in the Oval Office, and recorded 79 exclusive interviews with him.

Clinton later used the tapes as he wrote his memoir, My Life. Branch had his own detailed notes on the interviews, which he wrote down after every meeting. He drew upon those notes, in addition to the hours of recorded conversations, to write The Clinton Tapes.

Political Junkie Ken Rudin joins Branch to talk about the Clinton years, and stories heating up in political circles.

