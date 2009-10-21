Digital Media Center
Helen Thomas Tells The President To 'Listen Up'

Published October 21, 2009 at 12:00 PM CDT

White House reporter and columnist Helen Thomas has covered every president since John F. Kennedy. After six decades of questioning, analyzing and joking with commanders in chief, Thomas has plenty of advice for the current president, as well as future contenders.

She shares her words of wisdom in her new book, Listen Up, Mr. President: Everything You Always Wanted Your President to Know and Do.

Thomas talks with Rebecca Roberts about her 60 years in journalism, and describes her experiences covering the administrations of 10 different U.S. presidents.

