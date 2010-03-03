Digital Media Center
Politics & Government

Mitt Romney Offers 'No Apology'

Published March 3, 2010 at 12:00 PM CST

Mitt Romney, former candidate for president, talks about his book, No Apology.

Also, guests discuss the busy week in politics, from the Texas gubernatorial race to the controversy swirling around Gov. David Paterson in Albany.

Guests:

Ken Rudin, political editor, NPR

Mitt Romney, former governor of Mass. and candidate for the Republican nomination for president

Danny Hakim, Albany bureau chief for the New York Times

