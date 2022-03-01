© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Politics & Government

Results: Key Texas primary elections

Published March 1, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST

Updated March 1, 2022 at 9:30 PM ET

Voting concluded Tuesday night in the Texas primary elections.

The contests are both the first races of the 2022 midterms, and also the first elections conducted since Republican state lawmakers enacted new voting restrictions.

There are notable primaries for governor and attorney general, and in key congressional districts. Find those results below, and head to the Texas secretary of state's website for all state results.

  • Here's more on the governor's race outcome

  • Here's more on the AG's race from Houston Public Media

    Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Politics & Government NPR News
