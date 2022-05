West Virginia and Nebraska hold their statewide primaries on Tuesday.

In West Virginia, the top race to watch is in the 2nd Congressional District, where redistricting has placed two Republican incumbents in a primary battle. Rep. Alex Mooney has the backing of former President Donald Trump as he faces off with Rep. David McKinley.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET.

