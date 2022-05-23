© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHIL is currently at 10% power. Crews are working to restore it to full power.
Politics & Government

President Biden says the U.S. will defend Taiwan if China invades

By Anthony Kuhn
Published May 23, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT

President Biden said that the U.S. is committed to defend Taiwan in case of an attack by mainland China. China claims the island as its own, and has threatened to invade if it declares independence.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

Politics & Government NPR World NewsNPR National News
Anthony Kuhn
Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
See stories by Anthony Kuhn
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate