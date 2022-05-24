© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Politics & Government

Here are the key primary election results from Georgia

Published May 24, 2022 at 4:01 AM CDT

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, where there are runoff races following an election on March 1.

In Georgia, there are notable primaries for Senate and key congressional districts as well as governor, where incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp faces a challenge from David Perdue. Former Vice President Mike Pence backs Kemp while former President Trump supports Perdue.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

