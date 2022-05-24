© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHIL is currently at 10% power. Crews are working to restore it to full power.
Politics & Government

Here are the key primary election runoff results from Texas

Published May 24, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, where there are runoff races following an election on March 1.

There are runoffs for both Democrats and Republicans in Texas' 28th Congressional District. For Democrats, there's a highly contested race between incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar and progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros. And for Republicans, Cassy Garcia, a former staffer for Sen. Ted Cruz, is up against Sandra Whitten, who has previously run against Cuellar in the general election.

There's also a primary runoff race for lieutenant governor that pits incumbent Ken Paxton against George P. Bush, nephew of former President Bush and the state's Land Commissioner.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Politics & Government
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate