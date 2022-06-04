A small plane flew near Biden's beach house in Delaware

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were evacuated from their beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Del., after a small plane entered restricted airspace nearby.

They have since safely returned with no actual threat apparent, according to the White House.

"A small private plane entered restricted airspace, all indications are by mistake, and precautionary measures were taken. There was no threat to the President or his family," a White House official told the traveling press pool.

A further statement from the U.S. Secret Service is expected.

This story will be updated.

