© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHIL is at 15% power. Thank you for your patience while we work to restore to full power.
Politics & Government

Conflict flared at Fox News after Biden's victory in 2020, former Fox editor says

By David Folkenflik
Published June 13, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT

A former Fox News political editor explains how the channel called Arizona for Biden during the 2020 election, and how that enraged former President Trump and controversy erupted within Fox.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

Politics & Government NPR National News
David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
See stories by David Folkenflik
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate