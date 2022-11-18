Digital Media Center
Politics & Government

Special counsel will oversee Justice Department's Trump investigations

By Carrie Johnson
Published November 18, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Justice Department Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Washington.
Susan Walsh
/
AP
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Justice Department Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Washington.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's criminal investigation into the retention of national defense information at former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate, as well as key aspects of the department's Jan. 6 investigation, according to a senior Justice Department official.

Garland is holding a press conference on Friday at 2:15 p.m. ET. Watch the press conference live:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
